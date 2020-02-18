|
|
Anthony F. Halcin, 90, of Coplay, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Edna S. Halcin, who passed on February 25, 2015. Born January 17, 1930 in Cementon, he was the son of the late William and Emma (Blazusiak) Halcin. Anthony worked for Lehigh Structural Steel for many years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Anthony honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later served and retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a member of the VFW, Egypt. Survivors: daughter, Valarie Breedlove and husband, Michael; son, Anthony and wife, Ryoko; daughter-in-law, Loida; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and sister, Anna. Anthony was predeceased by son, William, and sisters, Sophia and Helen. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main St., Whitehall. Family and friends may gather Thursday 9 – 10:00 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020