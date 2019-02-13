Home

Anthony Flores Obituary
Anthony "Tony" "Tone" "Tru" Flores, 36 of Allentown passed away on February 7, 2019. He was born in Allentown on June 15, 1982 son of Donna L. Best and the late Angel Luis Flores. Tony loved sports you could often find him playing ball at the boys and girls club or down at Jordan park. He played baseball with the 2nice crew, and he loved the 49ers. Tony always put family first especially his pride and joy his son. Tony was a joy to be around he made friends everywhere he went and he could light up a room with his smile. He will truly be missed.Survivors: His son, mother, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, and cousins.Predeceased by his niece Athena Marie Flores.Viewing: Friday, February 15, 2019 at Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 from 6PM-8PM.Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family c/o the Sell-Herron Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019
