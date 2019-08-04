|
Brooklyn, New York-Anthony J. Brungard, 69, died Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at his home in Brooklyn, New York.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews including Constance Fredericks, Robert Marason, Dorothea Smith, Patrick Fredericks, and Richard Marason. He leaves behind many close friends in Brooklyn, Manhattan, New Jersey, Pennsylania, California, and throughout the United States.
Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1949, Tony was the son of Peter Paul Brungard and Dorothy Mae Welty. He attended Allen High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania. After being married for three years in his late teens and early twenties, Tony attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown from 1970-1973, where he majored in English and distinguished himself as a poet and editor of Muhlenberg's literary magazine.
Moving to New York City in 1974, Tony continued to write poetry and fiction and published stories in
two widely-acclaimed literary anthologies. Over the forty-five year period Tony lived in Manhattan
and Brooklyn. He held many jobs in the publishing and print-type industries. He was an avid cyclist
and a contributor to environmental causes.
Tony was loved by his many friends and family for his lively sense of humor, his brilliant puns, and
his passionate personality. His devotion to literature, his skill with language, his keen and
comprehensive intelligence, and his knowledge of books and movies in many different genres, were
great resources to everyone he met.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019