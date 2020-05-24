Anthony J. D'Annibale
1966 - 2020
Anthony J. D'Annibale, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Born on September 5, 1966 Tony was a son of John J. and Marcella L. (Deily) D'Annibale of Allentown. Tony was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Tony was an avid fisherman, and for years he enjoyed racing model cars and helicopters. Surviving with his parents is his brother John E. and wife Krista of Greer, SC. Tony's niece is Kasey wife of Sean Grove of Greer, SC, and his great nephew Becham. Additionally there are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tony's memory to his church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109.

Don't think of him as gone away, his journey's just begun;

life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears,

In a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that we could know today,

how nothing but our sadness can really pass away.

And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched...

for nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.

Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.
