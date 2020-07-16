1/1
Anthony J. DeFrancisco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" J. DeFrancisco, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away on July 13, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem surrounded by his family. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Anthony D. and Antoinette "Dolly" (Villani) DeFrancisco. He was the devoted husband of Michele (Kita) DeFrancisco with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, he was a Physical Therapist in the Lehigh Valley before retirement. Tony was a Champion Power Lifter in college, and he quarter-squatted 800 pounds in high school. He enjoyed maintaining his Italian family traditions, especially cooking holiday and weekly family dinners. He was a history buff and a voracious reader who truly enjoyed a good book.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Michele, Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Nina and Olivia; faithful dog, Bella; sisters, Nancy Fahey and husband Mike, and Joanne Jacko; brother, Jim DeFrancisco and wife Lisa; mother-in-law, Dottie Kita; sister-in-law, Alexia Blake and husband Geff; nephews, Michael and Robert Fahey, Steven Jacko, Jimmy DeFrancisco, and David Blake; nieces, Emma and Hannah Blake and Chelsea DeFrancisco; long-time friend, John Flenner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tony was preceded in death by his nephew, Matthew Fahey.

Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road #110, Allentown, PA 18109 or to The American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved