Anthony (Tony) J. Diglio died on March 21 with his loving family present. He was married to his adoring wife Norma R.(Sprague) Diglio for 62 years. His parents were Albina (Troisi) Diglio and Domnick Diglio. He was born in Oyster Bay, NY, graduated salutatorian, Bausch and Lomb Science Award from Oyster Bay, NY High School, graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) with B.S. and M.S degrees in Chemical Engineering, Tau Beta Pi, Honorary Scholastic Engineering Society. He was a licensed professional engineer in the states of NJ, Texas and PA. He worked for Pfizer in Groton, CT, Celanese Chemical in Texas and the Netherlands, and lastly Air Products and Chemicals, Trexlertown, PA where he attained the position of Corporate Director of Environmental Activities. After retirement he founded and managed Global Enviro-Solutions, Inc. and co-founded and co-managed Apex Associates, Inc., a consulting firm with other colleagues.Survivors are his wife Norma, three sons and significant others, Mark and wife Rima, Eric and wife Lori, Craig and girlfriend Michelle, and grandchildren Stephen and Mark Diglio and Ryan and Tara Frye.Services: Prayers will be offered Sat. March 30th at 10:15AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat. at 11AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. Viewings will be held on Fri. 2-4PM and 6-8PM and Sat. 9-10:15AM at the funeral home. Contributions: Please send donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019