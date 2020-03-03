|
|
Anthony Joseph Lokez, age 87, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Carleton Senior Care and Rehab in Wellsboro. He was born on January 27, 1933 in Emmaus, PA, a son of John and Anna (Kuzma) Lokez. Anthony was married to Jean Marie Lokez. He was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church and the American Legion in Tioga. Anthony enjoyed gardening and coon hunting.
Anthony is survived by his wife; a son, Bryan (Leslie Buck) Lokez of Allentown; two daughters, Roxanne (Denis) Reed of Allentown, Sylvia (Lance) Nelson of Hernando, MS; a step son, James (Pamela) Derr of Greenville, SC; a step daughter, Joan Connolly; five grandsons; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Annamae Grossman, and Marie Benner; and one brother, Stanley Lokez.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-7pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 7pm with Pastor Jerel Gade officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12-1pm at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Highway South Old Zionsville, PA 18068. A funeral service will follow at 1pm with Reverend Martin Milne officiating. Burial will take place in Zion's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 235, 18536 State Rte 287, Tioga, PA 16946. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020