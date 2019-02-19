Anthony J. Mancini, 82 of Coopersburg formerly of Spinnerstown died February 15, 2019 in GrandView Hospital, Sellersville. He was the husband of Theresa N. (Nocella) Mancini. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last April. Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Arnold and Philomena (Esposito) Mancini. He was co-owner with his son of Mancini Metal Specialties in Quakertown before his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coopersburg. Anthony enjoyed horses which he showed and competed with. He also enjoyed hunting, boating and any family activity. In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children Donna Marie Mancini of Coopersburg, Arnold J. Mancini and his wife Audrey of Coopersburg and Anthony Mancini and his wife Addelia of Lexington, SC. Four grandchildren Kimberly, Bradley, Gabrielle and adison. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 5050 Saint Joseph's Rd. Coopersburg PA 18036. Call from 10:00 A.M. to 10:55 A.M. Arrangements in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Memorial contributions can be made to the church at the above address or to St. Jude's Children Hospital, ( ) 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 5050 St Josephs Rd, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary