Anthony J. Martucci Jr.
Anthony J. Martucci Jr., 60, of Allentown, passed away peacefully October 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Anthony J. Martucci Sr. and Barbara A. (Heckenberger) Martucci.

Anthony was an avid Eagles Fan and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is lovingly remembered by his brother: Ronald J. Martucci and his wife, Barbara and his sister; Antoinette Noti all of Allentown, PA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, and an aunt, Jean Reppert.

He was predeceased in passing by his brothers: David "Willie" Martucci, Richard M. Martucci, Michael J. Martucci, Dominic J. Martucci, and his brother in law, Jimmy Noti.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
So sorry for you loss, may God bless you and your family. Mickey and Elsie Pletz
Mickey Pletz
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about TUT, he was a great friend, very nice guy. So sorry for your loss may he RIP. He will be missed
Vanessa Dawson
Friend
