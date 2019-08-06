|
Anthnony J. "Tony" Stephens Jr. 81, of Allentown, passed peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019. Tony was the husband of Dianne A. (McGovern) Stephens and they celebrated their 59th anniversary this past February. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Goldie (Bors) Stephens-Ott, and his late step father Richard Ott. Tony was an assembler and expediter for Mack Trucks Inc, in Allentown for 35 years prior to retiring in 1998. While at Mack Trucks Tony was a Union Steward and Alternate Committee Man for the United Auto Workers Local #677. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. For 10 years Tony coached winning championship teams in baseball and basketball at the former West End Youth Center. Surviving with his wife Dianne are his sons; Brian (Barbara) Robert P. and his late wife Charle-Lana (Piotrowski), and Anthony J. III all of Allentown. Daughters; Jane Martin and Sherry Shaffer both of Allentown. Brothers; Kenneth (Christine) of Orlando, FL, and Robert (Rita) of Allentown. Tony has six grandchildren; Jacob (Allison) and their children Joanna & Benjamin, Joshua, Troy, Matthew, Brad, and Summer Rae. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Cathedral. Calling will be on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, and on Thursday from 9:00-10:15 am in the Cathedral vestibule. Interment will be take place in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019