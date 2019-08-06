Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. "Tony" Stephens Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. "Tony" Stephens Jr. Obituary
Anthnony J. "Tony" Stephens Jr. 81, of Allentown, passed peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019. Tony was the husband of Dianne A. (McGovern) Stephens and they celebrated their 59th anniversary this past February. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Goldie (Bors) Stephens-Ott, and his late step father Richard Ott. Tony was an assembler and expediter for Mack Trucks Inc, in Allentown for 35 years prior to retiring in 1998. While at Mack Trucks Tony was a Union Steward and Alternate Committee Man for the United Auto Workers Local #677. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. For 10 years Tony coached winning championship teams in baseball and basketball at the former West End Youth Center. Surviving with his wife Dianne are his sons; Brian (Barbara) Robert P. and his late wife Charle-Lana (Piotrowski), and Anthony J. III all of Allentown. Daughters; Jane Martin and Sherry Shaffer both of Allentown. Brothers; Kenneth (Christine) of Orlando, FL, and Robert (Rita) of Allentown. Tony has six grandchildren; Jacob (Allison) and their children Joanna & Benjamin, Joshua, Troy, Matthew, Brad, and Summer Rae. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Cathedral. Calling will be on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown, and on Thursday from 9:00-10:15 am in the Cathedral vestibule. Interment will be take place in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now