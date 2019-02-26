Anthony J. Yannarell, 96, formerly of Hazleton, passed away February 10th, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Ferrari) Yannarell. For the past five years he resided at Country Meadows of Allentown.Anthony was an Army Veteran, serving during World War II. He owned the Grand Smoke Shop in Hazleton for over 30 years. He loved listening to music, and played in different military and local marching bands. After retiring, he volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels for many years, traveled extensively with his wife, Nancy and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Tony was a 25-Year retreatant with the Men of Malvern, L.J. Ferdinand Group.Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife in 2012, the former Nancy Penn; and brother Norbert Yannarell.Surviving are his son David A. Yannarell and his wife Jill, Center Valley, PA; granddaughters Sarah and Katie Yannarell; brother Nicholas Yannarell and his wife Tina, Springfield, VA; sister-in-law Marie Yannarell, New Holland, PA, and nieces and nephews.A Memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 1st, at 10 A.M. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. The family will receive friends on Friday morning in the church from 9 A.M. until the time of mass. A private burial was held by the family on February 20th, in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.The Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www.moranufuneralhome.com. The family requests that remembrances be sent to the Malvern Retreat House, 315 S Warren Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary