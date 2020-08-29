Anthony Kollar

There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for everyone's thoughts, prayers and support. We are sincerely thankful for all of the cards, calls, floral gifts, fruit baskets, donations to the animal shelters, stopping by our homes and so many other acts of kindness that have helped us during this difficult time. We would like to say a very special thank you to everyone at Niagara Bottling for going above and beyond. We are forever thankful! Tony touched so many people throughout his life. You all have proven what an impact Tony had on all of you with everything you have done for each of us. Please be well and remember Tony lives on through each one of you. With lots of love, Karen, Ben, Nikki, Kinsley, Katie, Brent, Lillian, Olivia, Brooke, Matt, Holly and his beloved dog Jack.



