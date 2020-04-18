Anthony Kropf
Anthony Kropf, 84, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Born in Allentown Anthony was a son of the late Anton and Mary (Beslanovitz) Kropf. Anthony proudly served his country in the US Army for three years. He was a Member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. For many years Anthony worked for the former Reemers Market in Allentown. Surviving is his sister in law Pauline Kropf. He was preceded in death by his brother Francis J. Kropf. Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the the Cathedral, 1825 W. Turner Street, Allentown, Pa. 18104. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.
