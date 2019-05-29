Anthony L. Martino, of Macungie, passed away on May 26th at the age of 96. He was born in Bethlehem to the late Michael and Antoinette (Narducci) Martino. He proudly served in the Army during WWII and was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, receiving two during his service, and St Thomas More Catholic Church. He also enjoyed playing the guitar for over 50 years with many bands. Anthony worked for 28 years for Mack Trucks as a Tool and Die Maker, retiring in 1984. He is survived by his loving companion Bernie, Children: Daniel E. Martino and Fiancé Paula Austin, Louis A. and wife Tracey Martino, and Donna L. and husband Gerald Hartman. Sister Elizabeth Daluisio, 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Services: A visitation will be held on Saturday June 1st from 9:30AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM all will be at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. In lieu of flowers please give donations to: the Military Order of the Purple Heart, c/o Weber Funeral Home. www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary