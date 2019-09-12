|
|
Anthony Michael Black-Noone, 21, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away Sept. 1, 2019 in Port Huron, Michigan. He was the son of Joshua A. Noone and Muriel Black. Anthony was actively serving his country as a Combat Medic with the United States Army. He graduated from Pen Argyl High School.
Survivors: Mother; Father; Step Mother Andrea; Brother, Justin Noone; Step Brother, Anthony Collazo; Paternal Grandparents Robert and Patricia Noone; Maternal Grandmother, Valerie Black.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tues., Sept. 17th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Viewings will be held Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday 10-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: May be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or at afsp.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019