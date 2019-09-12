Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Anthony Michael Black-Noone, 21, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away Sept. 1, 2019 in Port Huron, Michigan. He was the son of Joshua A. Noone and Muriel Black. Anthony was actively serving his country as a Combat Medic with the United States Army. He graduated from Pen Argyl High School.

Survivors: Mother; Father; Step Mother Andrea; Brother, Justin Noone; Step Brother, Anthony Collazo; Paternal Grandparents Robert and Patricia Noone; Maternal Grandmother, Valerie Black.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tues., Sept. 17th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Viewings will be held Monday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday 10-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: May be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or at afsp.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
