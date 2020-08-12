Anthony M. Kollar, 64, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully August 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Karen J. (Arndt) Kollar for 42 years. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of late Anthony D. and Catherine (Jandrisevitz) Kollar. Tony was a maintenance mechanic for Exide, Daytimer's, Deer Park and worked at Niagara Bottling for the past 13 years. Tony was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.



Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Ben and his wife Nikki; Daughter, Katie and her husband Brent; Son, Matt and his wife Holly; Sister, Cathy Bogert and her husband Jerry; Brother, Mike Kollar; Granddaughters, Lillian, Olivia, Brooke, Kinsley; Beloved dog, Jack. "And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make" "FLY EAGLES FLY"



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



