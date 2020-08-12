1/1
Anthony M. Kollar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony M. Kollar, 64, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully August 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Karen J. (Arndt) Kollar for 42 years. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of late Anthony D. and Catherine (Jandrisevitz) Kollar. Tony was a maintenance mechanic for Exide, Daytimer's, Deer Park and worked at Niagara Bottling for the past 13 years. Tony was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Son, Ben and his wife Nikki; Daughter, Katie and her husband Brent; Son, Matt and his wife Holly; Sister, Cathy Bogert and her husband Jerry; Brother, Mike Kollar; Granddaughters, Lillian, Olivia, Brooke, Kinsley; Beloved dog, Jack. "And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make" "FLY EAGLES FLY"

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 11, 2020
Karen & Family,

Deepest sympathies on your loss. Tony is in my thoughts and prayers.

God bless

John J. Scrizzi
Coworker
August 11, 2020
tony was a great friend ,I worked with Tony as an umpire in the Lehigh valley league many times , ONE THING FOR SURE ABOUT TONY IS THE FACT THAT ONE could always count on Tony to be there and make the right call . He will be greatly missed . my condolences and prayers go out to his family at this very sad time ,God bless to all ,sincerely Rich Lewis
richard lewis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved