Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
, 312 E 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
Anthony N. Filo Obituary
Anthony N. Filo, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away with dignity & loving care on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna (Iampietro) Filo. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Amelia (Dominquez) Filo. Tony was a graduate of Liberty High School where he was elected into the Hall of Fame for three sports: Basketball, Baseball and Soccer. Tony was always a good athlete and remained an avid runner for many years. He was well liked in the community and served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Above all he was a family man who loved spending time with his grandson.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Amelia; daughter, Mary Anne Sarkozy-Filo; sister, Jeanette Kozo & husband Bob; sister-in-law, Anita Michaylira & family; his beloved grandson, Anthony Sarkozy; and many cousins.

Tony's family would like to express their sincere gratitude & love to the Home Based Primary Care Team for 5 years of care that surpassed expectations. A special thanks to Bianca for 4 years of dedicated care.

Visitation will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Tuesday, January 28th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Infancy Catholic Church or Mass Cards. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
