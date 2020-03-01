|
Anthony N. Liparini, 86, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Tony was born on Christmas Day, 1933. He had lived in PA for the past 17 years, and before that spent over 25 years in Mount Olive and Roxbury, NJ. Tony was in the steel construction industry for over 60 years and owner of Lipsteel Fabricators in Newark, NJ.
Tony had a love for sports. "Lippy" was a member of the West New York Memorial High School 1951 State Football Championship team and a 4-year varsity pitcher on the baseball team. Tony coached Little League and was a founding member of the Mount Olive Junior Baseball Association and served as president for many years. He was also an avid NY Yankees Fan. When not watching sports, he would be tuned into Turner Classic Movies. He also was a big Frank Sinatra fan.
Tony is survived by his four devoted children, Sharon Liparini, Anthony Liparini and his wife Cindy, Debra Smith and her husband Greg, and Kevin Liparini and his wife Christina; seven grandchildren, Shane, Dean and his wife Olivia, Brett, Grace, Sam, James and Sylvie; siblings, John and Frances Liparini; and by many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Tony was predeceased in 2015 by his beloved wife, Sylvia Liparini and his sister, Tina Bello.
A Celebration of Tony's Life will include a visitation on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4-8PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt. 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10:30AM Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tony's memory to the at https://www.stjude.org/donate/.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020