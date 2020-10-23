1/1
Anthony P. Jordan
Anthony P. Jordan, 88, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Lillian E. (Johnson) Jordan since June 16, 1956. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Andrew Jordan, Sr. and Rose (DeFino) Lucia-Jordan.

Anthony was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Palmerton Area School District, 43 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Anthony was a 1949 graduate of the Palmerton High School, later graduating from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, and Lehigh University. He served his country honorably as an Army Veteran of Korea, he achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Survivors: Wife, Rose. Daughter, Patricia wife of John Nemetch of Allentown. Sons, Andrew and wife Cheryl Jordan of Palmerton, and Michael and wife Julie Jordan of Exton. 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary, Elsie, Julie, MaryAnn, and Frances, as well as brothers, Nick, and Andrew, Jr.

Services: Memorial Services with Military Honors, 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Monday in the funeral home. Private Interment. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Avenue, or, St. John Neumann Regional School, 259 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
OCT
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
