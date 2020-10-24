Anthony P. Jordan, (Tony), 88, of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday Morning, October 20, 2020 in his home with his family around him. He was the husband of Lillian E. Jordan since June 16, 1956. He was the son of the late Andrew Jordan Sr. and Rose (DeFino) Lucia-Jordan.



After serving his country during the Korean Conflict (War), Tony graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College in less than 3 years and earned his Master's Degree from Lehigh University. He was a life-long learner and had more than 60 credits beyond his Graduate Degree. After teaching special education in the Wolf building in the Northampton Area School District for a few years, Mr. Jordan is currently the longest tenured teacher in the history of the Palmerton Area School District serving more than 40 years. He was incredibly proud of the work that he did as an educator even though his perspective of holding students accountable and responsible for their actions and their work was not necessarily appreciated, understood, or even accepted by everyone all of the time, but it didn't affect his service. He believed that discipline and hard work would help develop young people into adults who positively contribute to society. He also understood the importance of forgiveness and has been heard explaining that character isn't determined when life is good, but when life is hard and how one recovers from a hardship and/or a mistake.



Survivors: His wife of 64 years, Lillian. (Dad) Daughter, Patricia wife of John Nemetch of Allentown. Sons, Andrew and wife Cheryl Jordan of Palmerton, and Michael and wife Julie Jordan of Exton.



Grandchildren (Pappy): Marybeth, John Joseph (JJ), Chrissy, Tony, Amanda, Michael II (deceased), Kasey, Sydni, Dominic, and Vincent.



Great Grandchildren (Pappy): Tom, Marissa, Diesel, Alexis, Cody, Jayden, Michael III, and Jett.



Sister-in-Laws: Roseann Wiley and Caroline Wagner.



He was Uncle Tony to many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by Sisters: Mary Noguiera, Elsie Leshishyn, Julie Burda, MaryAnn Colarusso, and Frances Zangari as well as brothers Nick Lucia and Andrew Jordan Jr.



Although Family and Friends are saddened by his death, we are all so very fortunate to have had him in our lives for so long.



We Love You and WE salute you. Farewell!



Announced Services for Monday, Oct. 26th have been changed, and will no longer include visitation or services at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding.



