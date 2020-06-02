Anthony P. "Pete" O'Donnell Jr., of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Homer, Alaska, Pete was the son of the late Anthony Peter O'Donnell and Elizabeth Borger Mattern. He was a graduate of Homer High School in Homer, Alaska, continuing on to Northbrook Institute of Technology for his mechanic's license, and he obtained his pilot's license in 1964. Pete served his country as a specialist technical sergeant in the US Army from 1964-1967; flew for Taggart Airlines in 1967, and later retired from the Allentown Police Force after 20 years of service. In October of 2006, Pete joined Lehigh Valley International Airport as an employee of Allegiant Airlines where he worked Security/Passenger Services. Pete was a member of the Allentown Police Force Pistol Team and American Legion Lodge 311. Pete is survived by his stepson Ronald Scott Miller, and his wife, Sherry Miller; his stepgrandsons, Zachary, Tyler, and Christopher. his cousin, Ellen Haggerty and many other cousins. Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



