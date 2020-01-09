Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Anthony Szupper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Szupper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony S. Szupper


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony S. Szupper Obituary
Anthony S. Szupper, 91, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Above and Beyond Assisted Living-at the Knights, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Rose (Kachmar), who passed December 9, 2013. Born December 10, 1928 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Anthony and Louise (Szabara) Szupper. Anthony earned an associate degree from Muhlenberg College. He worked as a large-scale circuitry design engineer at AT&T for many years. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and always had a passion for flying. Anthony was a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He also served as president at the St. Elizabeth Credit Union. Anthony was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catasauqua. He was a skilled craftsman and could fix or build most things he attempted. Survivors: son, Michael; daughters, Antonia Szupper, wife of Gary Chromiak, and Deborah, wife of Joel Andreoli; grandchildren, Michaela, Bryan, Adam and Amy; brother, William and wife, Nona; sister, Theresa Trinkle; several nieces and nephews. Anthony was predeceased by a daughter, Anita Szupper Buisson; brother, Msgr. Michael Szupper; and brother-in-law, Frank Trinkle. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 122 Union St., Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or the in loving memory of Anthony.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -