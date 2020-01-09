|
Anthony S. Szupper, 91, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Above and Beyond Assisted Living-at the Knights, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Rose (Kachmar), who passed December 9, 2013. Born December 10, 1928 in Northampton, he was a son of the late Anthony and Louise (Szabara) Szupper. Anthony earned an associate degree from Muhlenberg College. He worked as a large-scale circuitry design engineer at AT&T for many years. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and always had a passion for flying. Anthony was a member of the Catholic War Veterans. He also served as president at the St. Elizabeth Credit Union. Anthony was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catasauqua. He was a skilled craftsman and could fix or build most things he attempted. Survivors: son, Michael; daughters, Antonia Szupper, wife of Gary Chromiak, and Deborah, wife of Joel Andreoli; grandchildren, Michaela, Bryan, Adam and Amy; brother, William and wife, Nona; sister, Theresa Trinkle; several nieces and nephews. Anthony was predeceased by a daughter, Anita Szupper Buisson; brother, Msgr. Michael Szupper; and brother-in-law, Frank Trinkle. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 122 Union St., Catasauqua. Family and friends may call Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or the in loving memory of Anthony.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020