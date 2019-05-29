Morning Call Obituaries
More Obituaries for Antoinette Siessmayer
Antoinette D. Siessmayer

Antoinette D. Siessmayer Obituary
Antoinette D. "Toni" Siessmayer, 87, of Allentown, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Stephan and Anita (Oplinger) Siessmayer and was a 1949 graduate of Allentown High School. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and sang on its choir and was a Sunday school teacher. Prior to retiring in 1994, Toni was employed at P. P. & L. Survivors: friends, Scott and Lisa Wenner, Slatington. Best friend, Ellen E. Gackenbach, preceded her in death. Services: gravesite, 10 AM Thursday, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to church, 1401 Linden St. 18102.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019
