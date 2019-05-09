Antoinette L. Pulley, 102, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Holy Family Manor. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (DeNapoli) Maio. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Pulley, Sr. who died in 2006; they were married for 68 years. Antoinette devoted her life to her family and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Charles J. Pulley, Jr and companion, Josephine Williams of Bethlehem; daughter, Roseann Smith and husband, Terry of The Villages, FL; daughter-in-law, Carol Pulley; grandchildren: Debra, Scott, Donald Jr., Kenneth, Timothy, Brian & Troy; and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Donald Pulley, Sr.; brother, Joseph Maio; and sisters, Anna Rich & Margaret Kepfer.Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anne's Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem. Burial will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in Antoinette's name to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary