Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Yons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette M. Yons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette M. Yons Obituary
Antoinette M. Yons, 63, of Breinigsville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Lila Lee (Conrad) Vanin. Before retiring she was an Assistant Administrator for BMS Logistics Inc. and Pet Inc. She received her BS degree in Computer Science from Cedar Crest College.

She is survived by a son, Charles R.; daughter Brooke Stacey Vanin-Bowman; brothers, Charles, Dennis, and Michael; sisters, Gail Madonna; Donna Koder; two grandchildren Aubre and Sky Yons; A sister Mary Staack predeceased her in 2001

Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Antoinette's memory may be made to 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -