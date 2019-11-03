|
|
Antoinette M. Yons, 63, of Breinigsville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at home. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Lila Lee (Conrad) Vanin. Before retiring she was an Assistant Administrator for BMS Logistics Inc. and Pet Inc. She received her BS degree in Computer Science from Cedar Crest College.
She is survived by a son, Charles R.; daughter Brooke Stacey Vanin-Bowman; brothers, Charles, Dennis, and Michael; sisters, Gail Madonna; Donna Koder; two grandchildren Aubre and Sky Yons; A sister Mary Staack predeceased her in 2001
Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Antoinette's memory may be made to 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019