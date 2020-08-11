Antoinette (Pace) Paquin 89, formerly of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in Redwood City, California on July 19, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1931 in New York to Theresa (Rizzo) and Pasquale Pace. She was a widow to husband, Philip A. Paquin, with their marriage approaching 61 years. He passed away on September 5, 2016, two days before his 84th birthday.



Antoinette worked as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic prior to retiring in 1996. She loved to bowl and was a league player at Town & Country Lanes. She enjoyed golf outings, knitting, crocheting, and sewing.



Surviving Antoinette are her sister, Patricia Pace of New York, her three daughters Theresa Kalia, her husband Kumud Kalia, Claire M. Paquin, her husband Slin Jackson, and Phylliss Ward, her husband Tai M. Ward, and four grandchildren whom she adored, Kari Ann Bieber, Jake Kalia, Josh Kalia, and Seth Kalia.



A celebration of life will be held privately by her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store