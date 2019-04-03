Home

Antoinette R. Beers Obituary
Antoinette R. Beers, 62 passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus. Born April 1, 1957 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Elaine (Zellers) DaMore and wife of David D. Beers. In addition to her husband, she is son, Elliott P. Beers of Walnutport, sisters, Christine DaMore of Bethlehem, and Denise Reppert of Northampton, nieces, Angela and Andrea.The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by an 8:00 PM funeral service, all on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019
