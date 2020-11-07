Anton Maurer, 82, of Lititz, PA., formerly of New Tripoli and Shippensburg, PA., passed away at UPMC, Lititz, PA. on November 4, 2020. He was the husband of Shirleyann (Dietrich) Maurer. Survivors: Daughter, Sharon (Edward) Steele, Lancaster; son, Anthony (Fran) Maurer, TX; stepdaughter, Elaine (Bradley) Woodcraft, Newmanstown; stepson, Edwin (Joan) Wright, FL.; sister, Veronica Kelley, Bethlehem; sisters-in-law, Helen Maurer, Suzanne Maurer, both of Bethlehem, Nina Maurer, Allentown ; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside funeral service on Jacob's Union Cemetery, New Tripoli, PA. Arrangements by the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary and online condolences.