Antonio Lopez, 83, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Inocenecia Lopez. Antonio was preceded in passing by his wife of 39 years, Norma Lopez.



He had worked for Bethlehem Steel for 31 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Allentown, part of several Lehigh Valley softball leagues, a member of the Puerto Rican beneficial society, and a member of Cursillista Program.



Antonio is lovingly remembered by his children: Nydia, wife of Florentino Roman, Hector Lopez, Norma Linette Lopez, David Lopez and his wife, Jessica, and Nora Lee, wife of Angel Colon; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his mother and wife, he was preceded in passing by a son, Antonio Lopez Jr., and his siblings, Ralph and Sara Lopez.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Antonio's name to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215



