Apauline V. Bauder, 90, of Emmaus, passed away November 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edwin A. Bauder, Sr., who passed away in 2002. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Michael V. and Margaret L. (Karnish) Karnis. Apauline was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Children, Veronica Warren (George Roth), Edwin A. Bauder, Jr., and Cecile Bitting (Rick); 5 Grandchildren. Apauline was predeceased by her two sisters and her brother.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9-10:15 AM Saturday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corps., 100 N. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
