Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th Street
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Apauline Bauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Apauline V. Bauder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Apauline V. Bauder Obituary
Apauline V. Bauder, 90, of Emmaus, passed away November 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edwin A. Bauder, Sr., who passed away in 2002. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Michael V. and Margaret L. (Karnish) Karnis. Apauline was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Children, Veronica Warren (George Roth), Edwin A. Bauder, Jr., and Cecile Bitting (Rick); 5 Grandchildren. Apauline was predeceased by her two sisters and her brother.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9-10:15 AM Saturday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corps., 100 N. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 or to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Apauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -