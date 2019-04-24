|
Archie B. Dowdle, Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, died April 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. He was the widower of Jane A. (Paules) Dowdle. Born in Louisville, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Claudia (Greene) and Archie B. Dowdle, Sr. Archie was a pharmacist working for AB Dowdle Professional Services, Inc. and later for Good Shepherd Hospital, retiring in 2002. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, serving as a deacon and with the hospital ministry. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. Archie is survived by his sons, Eric K. Dowdle and wife Pamela of Coopersburg and Kurt B. Dowdle and wife Ingrid of Utah; grandchildren, Kai, Luc, and Eoghan. A memorial service will be held on Fri., April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Northwood Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019