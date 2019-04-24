Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Dowdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie B. Dowdle Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Archie B. Dowdle Jr. Obituary
Archie B. Dowdle, Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, died April 22, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. He was the widower of Jane A. (Paules) Dowdle. Born in Louisville, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Claudia (Greene) and Archie B. Dowdle, Sr. Archie was a pharmacist working for AB Dowdle Professional Services, Inc. and later for Good Shepherd Hospital, retiring in 2002. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, serving as a deacon and with the hospital ministry. He honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. Archie is survived by his sons, Eric K. Dowdle and wife Pamela of Coopersburg and Kurt B. Dowdle and wife Ingrid of Utah; grandchildren, Kai, Luc, and Eoghan. A memorial service will be held on Fri., April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Northwood Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now