Ardeth Burgess Weston Schlauch (90) went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019, surrounded by her family in the home she loved. Ardeth was born in East Orange, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Mildred Burgess and Paul Weston. A graduate of South Whitehall High School and Cedar Crest College, Ardy taught high school business classes before embracing her true career – marriage and motherhood. She married the love of her life, Richard G. Schlauch in 1950 and recalled that first year of marriage as the happiest time she ever had. They raised five children in the home they built in rural Breinigsville. Richard would go on to serve as an officer in the US Army during WWII and Korea and Ardy flew an American flag in their front yard until her death.Aided by her sharp memory, she was a lover of history, genealogy, and the TV show Jeopardy. She travelled the world, and particularly enjoyed her time in Egypt, India and Germany. She also loved leisurely car rides around Lehigh County and West Virginia, as she told her family stories of a time long since gone. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Heiser, (Roger) of Manheim, PA; daughter Cynthia Hersh (Richard) of Ashburn, VA; Ardeth Ann Schopf (Robert) of Breinigsville, PA; and son Richard W. Schlauch (Margaret) of Breinigsville, PA, as well as 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Richard and daughter Nancy Selitto. Ardy was a faithful member of St. Paul's Anglican Church in Allentown where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to the church. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019