Arlan Diehl

Just as Arlan painted beautifully, he led an artistic and fun filled life. His pallet of life's experiences were filled with love and joy.



He loved his family including his felines, Spot, Oreo, Pixie, and Bristol, each of which are senior rescues. They loved him. Actually, the birds and squirrels loved Arlan, too.



Arlan enjoyed gardening. He received an award for his front garden from the Emmaus Garden Club.



Christmas decorating inside with the putz and outside of the house was one of Arlan's passions. So many folks would compliment him on his décor. He received recognition from The East Penn Press one Christmas. It surprised him; he hadn't entered the competition.



He is a member of the Emmaus Historical Society and has donated several items to them.



Halloween decorations were another of his fortes. The parade passes our home, so it was an "open house" evening. At Christmas, we had "neighbor get-togethers" as well as family gatherings.



Arlan volunteered at Musikfest for 20 years. And when he was not working it, he would visit it frequently.



He was a fireworks watcher. Any place there were fireworks, he would be there. Even the back yard with tiny fireworks for family and neighbors.



Car shows were yet another passion. He entered his 1971 Monte Carlo in several shows. He enjoyed rides in the Mazda Miata to New Hope, too.



Arlan was also a member of Fire Company #2 of Emmaus. He enjoyed all of the club's activities and chatting with friends.



He and Victoria visited Las Vegas every year. They eloped in 2005 and were united in marriage in the back of a limo at a drive thru marriage chapel.



Arlan is a graduate of Emmaus High School. He retired from Kraft Foods after over 25 years of employment.



Arlan is survived by his wife, Victoria, and his loving pets; his brother, Gerald, and his wife, Kay; his sister, Eileen Schneider and her husband, Jules; his brother, Gerald, and his nephew, Lee and Patty, were Arlan's "go to" folks; Step-Son, Eric Walls and his wife, Heidi; Step-Grandchildren, Autumn Marie, Rebekah Ann, Edward Anthony II, Winter Josephine, and Mairy Elizabeth. Also many nieces and nephews in his extended family.



Arlan is predeceased by his brothers, Lawson and Richard.



Services will be private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a shelter for pets.



Arlan passed away on July 4, 2020 at LVHN Hospice. He celebrated 71 years of life of April 19th. He was the son of Ambrose Diehl and Marguerite (Kehm) Diehl.



