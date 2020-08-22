Arlan Diehl

A heartfelt thank you for everyone's thoughts through their cards, calls, flora gifts, donating to animal shelters, stopping by our home, and so many other acts of kindness that have given me strength to carry on. Arlan touched so many folks throughout his life and you folks have proven that with all your thoughts and prayers. Please be well and remember Arlan lives on through you. Victoria M. Walla Diehl (Arlan's wife), Arlan's feline beloved "kids" and family.



Arlan R. Diehl - April 19, 1949 - July 4, 2020



