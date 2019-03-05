Arlan R. Burkert, 83 of Fleetwood passed away in the residence of his niece Constance R. Koch on Saturday March 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rubie R. (Reinhard) Burkert Born in Fleetwood, he was the son of the late Harry Burkert and Katie L. (Fegely) Burkert.Arlan was U S Army reservist from 1957 to 1963. He had worked at Caloric Corporation in Topton for 30 years till its closing. He retired at East Penn Manufacturing in 2000.Arlan was an avid hunter who would go on hunts in Alaska, Montana,and Maine. He was a supporter of NRA and owned large collection antique rifles and shot guns. He was a member of Fleetwood Fish and Gun Club. He supported his community by volunteering in Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, Fire Police and Ambulance Crew. He also was a member of the Breakfast Brothers. Arlan belonged to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. He and Rubie loved vacations visiting many states spending a month in Alaska and going to the grand ole opera. His favorite musical group was the Bee Gees.Arlan is survived by his brother Kenneth G. Burkert of Fleetwood. He also loved his 11 nieces, nephews and 3 God children which he treated as if they were his children.A visitation will be on Friday March 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Arlan to the Fleetwood Fire Company Truck Crew, P. O. Box 605, Fleetwood, PA 19522.Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary