ARLAND V. KEMMERER
1924 - 2020
Arland V. Kemmerer, 95, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland. He is the husband of Martha B. (Brader) Kemmerer. Arland was born in Hellertown on November 29, 1924 to the late Charles S. and Emily (Laubach) Kemmerer. He served our country faithfully in the US Army as a Combat Medic during World War II in the European Theatre. He was awarded 5 campaign stars including the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Bronze Star. Arland worked as a conductor for Conrail in Philadelphia for 41 years until retiring. He also worked for 15 years at the former Carson's Hardware, Hellertown. He is a member of First United Church of Christ, Edward H. Ackerman Post 397 & VFW Post 3094 all in Hellertown and the Coplay Saengerbund.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 72 years last November; sons: David L. (Sandra) of Mountain Top, Kim B. (Kathryn) of Bluffton, SC; siblings: Lloyd A. of Bethlehem, Verda I. Zaparzony of Bethlehem, Gloria Eisenhart of Hellertown, Marlene M. Groff of Bethlehem, Lois Brown of Bethlehem; 3 grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Henry, Richard & Carl Kemmerer, Carolyn Bachman.

SERVICE: Private. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Meadow Glen at Phoebe Richland, 108 S Main St, Richlandtown, PA 18955.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
