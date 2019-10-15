|
Arlene B. "Betty" Frable, 87, of Northampton, PA, passed away on Monday, October 14th, at St. Lukes Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, October 18th at the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc, 4 Lillian Lane " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA, with Rev Gary Walbert officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 11 till 12 PM on Friday, October 18th in the funeral home. Burial will be held at North Bangor Cemetery, North Bangor, PA. Please visit gaffneyparsons.com for a full obituary and to offer online condolences.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Unit, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019