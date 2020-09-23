1/1
Arlene B. Hamm
Arlene B. Hamm, of Whitehall, PA. passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of Howard L. Hamm, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. She worked at the Burlington in Whitehall until recently and enjoyed her work and coworkers. Arlene was a member of Jacob's Church in New Tripoli, PA., and the Bocce Club, where she enjoyed bowling with her husband and friends. Arlene will be remembered as a hardworking, dedicated, wife and mother. She was fondly referred to as the "Mayor" of Lincoln Place in Whitehall where neighbors often sought her advice to resolve property issues. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter and family, monthly trips to the casinos and was skilled at putting together difficult puzzles. In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter, Deanna Walker and her partner, Millie, of San Diego, CA.; step-daughter, Melissa (Karl) Rentzheimer; step-son, Mark (Kris) Hamm; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and she was a Nana to the Khawaja triplets. Arlene's funeral service will be held on September 25, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home at 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 11:00 AM. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Private entombment in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, PA. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlene's name can be sent to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund at 8373 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Howie, Melissa & Mark,

Sincerely sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed seeing Arlene at the Bocce Club during the annual Easter egg painting with my daughter. God Bless.
John J. Scrizzi
Friend
