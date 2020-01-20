|
|
Arlene Breiner, 99, of Country Meadows, Allentown, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles M. Breiner, who died March 26, 1991. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Laura (Walck) Schmoyer. Arlene worked as a paraprofessional for 12 years in the Allentown School District, serving as a teacher's aide for disadvantaged children. She was a woman with enduring strength and exceptional memory, who enjoyed sharing her fondest memories of family events and gatherings. Arlene's family extends a warm thank you to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Country Meadows.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Madritch and husband John, of Salisbury, MD; grandsons, John and Joseph Madritch and great-grandson, Dylan Madritch.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3438 Route 309, Orefield, PA, with a calling hour from 1:00 pm until time of service. Reverend Paul Knappenberger will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 370 Seventh Avenue #1802, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 20, 2020