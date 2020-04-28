Arlene (Hardisty) Dech, formerly of Red Lion, who bravely fought multiple sclerosis for over 50 years, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Pennsburg, PA at Pennsburg Manor. Born to George B. and Lillian C. Hardisty in New York City in 1942, she grew up in Maryland and Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1961 from Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, PA and graduated from East Stroudsburg State College in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Health Education. Arlene married Robert H. Dech of Hellertown in 1966, but was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1967. She coached field hockey at Moravian College while she fought on courageously & continued on to be an avid competitive golfer and competed in tournaments in Pennsylvania into the early 1970's. Arlene & Bob moved to Red Lion, PA starting in 1972. She taught part-time in the Physical Education Department at York College of Pennsylvania for 26 years & was also very active with and passionate about the York Chapter of the AAUW(American Association of University Women). Arlene's other passions were bowling, gardening, the Philadelphia Phillies & Eagles, and the Baltimore Orioles. Throughout it all, Arlene always showed fierce independence, a "glass half full" mentality and never threw in the towel. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, George Hardisty. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy McGovern, and her husband Andy; and her son, Spencer, and his wife Alysia. Arlene's grandchildren are Madeline, Aidan and Gabriel McGovern, and Hayley Dech. A private family burial will be held at Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation if you wish to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th Street, Suite #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. KuhnerEquities.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.