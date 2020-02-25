|
Arlene E. Holderman, 96 of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born October 14, 1923 in Slatedale, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hartline) Smith and wife of the late Robert S. Holderman, Sr.
She is survived by son, Robert S. & Dorothy C. Holderman, Jr. of Coplay, granddaughter, Shirley Ann, greatgrandchildren, Ashley, Albert, Destiny, and Tamara, sisters, Hilda Easterday of Walnutport, and Elsie Dreher of Breinigsville, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Shirley Ann Holderman, brothers, Clifford Smith, Willis Smith, and Norwood Hartline, sisters, Pauline Bowman, Grace Burkhart and Rachael Horwith.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 both at the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020