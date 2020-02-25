Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Holderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene E. Holderman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene E. Holderman Obituary
Arlene E. Holderman, 96 of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born October 14, 1923 in Slatedale, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hartline) Smith and wife of the late Robert S. Holderman, Sr.

She is survived by son, Robert S. & Dorothy C. Holderman, Jr. of Coplay, granddaughter, Shirley Ann, greatgrandchildren, Ashley, Albert, Destiny, and Tamara, sisters, Hilda Easterday of Walnutport, and Elsie Dreher of Breinigsville, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Shirley Ann Holderman, brothers, Clifford Smith, Willis Smith, and Norwood Hartline, sisters, Pauline Bowman, Grace Burkhart and Rachael Horwith.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 both at the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -