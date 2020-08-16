1/
Arlene E. Raub
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bethlehem -- Arlene E. Raub, a great explorer, 91, of Crest Avenue, went on to her next big adventure on August 14, from her home where she lived for 66 years.

Her late husband was Maynard "Barney" L. Raub, Jr. They had been married for 41 years at his passing.

She was retired from Penn State University, Allentown Campus, as an accounting clerk for 21 years.

Born March 22, 1929, in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. Wolfe, Sr. and Evelyn (Klotz) Wolfe.

Arlene enjoyed detective stories, sitting on the front porch, watching Judge Judy and most of all, helping others.

She is survived by two sisters, Miriam Sorensen and Loretta Salyers, as well as three brothers, George, Richard and Barry (Lucille) Wolfe. Predeceased by brothers Donald (as an infant) and Walter L. Wolfe, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Bloomer. She has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. this Thursday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. A lunch celebration of life will follow.

The family requests any memorials to Disabled American Veterans.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved