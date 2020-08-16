Bethlehem -- Arlene E. Raub, a great explorer, 91, of Crest Avenue, went on to her next big adventure on August 14, from her home where she lived for 66 years.
Her late husband was Maynard "Barney" L. Raub, Jr. They had been married for 41 years at his passing.
She was retired from Penn State University, Allentown Campus, as an accounting clerk for 21 years.
Born March 22, 1929, in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. Wolfe, Sr. and Evelyn (Klotz) Wolfe.
Arlene enjoyed detective stories, sitting on the front porch, watching Judge Judy and most of all, helping others.
She is survived by two sisters, Miriam Sorensen and Loretta Salyers, as well as three brothers, George, Richard and Barry (Lucille) Wolfe. Predeceased by brothers Donald (as an infant) and Walter L. Wolfe, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Bloomer. She has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. this Thursday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. A lunch celebration of life will follow.
The family requests any memorials to Disabled American Veterans
.