Arlene G. (Vough) Slanovits, 90, formerly of Coplay and Northampton, passed away on June 29, 2020, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Edward M. Slanovits who passed away in December of 1981. Born in Washington Twp., Pa, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Anna (Wetzel) Vough. She worked as a garment worker for many years before retiring in 1994 from Tama Manufacturing. Arlene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Coplay, a lifetime member of the Coplay Saengerbund and its ladies auxiliary and bowled for many years in the Wednesday Night Ladies League. The family would like to thank the staff of Fellowship Community for their loving and compassionate care of Arlene over the past months. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Nadine, wife of Jerry Shull of Northampton and Valerie Slanovits and her companion Jim Gordon of Seemsville, three grandchildren, Erica Shull, Justin Gombert, and Miranda Spengler; and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Benn of Whitehall. She was predeceased by four brothers, one sister, and companion Rowland Wallitsch. A graveside service will be held at Coplay Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Timothy Boyer, at 11 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020, located at Ninth and Oak Streets in Coplay. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to St. John Lutheran's Church at 18 S 3rd St, Coplay, PA 18037. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.