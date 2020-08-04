1/1
Arlene Gunn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Gunn, 90, of Bethlehem, PA transitioned to be with the Lord on July 29th at New Eastwood Nursing Center-Easton, PA. Born in Point Phillips, PA on August 15, 1929 she was the daughter of the Late Charles and Annie (Fogel) Stahley.

Homegoing Services will take place on Saturday Aug.8th in her church Restoration Temple 41 S. Carlisle Street, Allentown at 12Noon. Viewing begins at 11AM. Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery-Hellertown. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home. To read more about her life and to share memories of Arlene please visit www.JBcares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
11:00 AM
Restoration Temple
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
12:00 PM
Restoration Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved