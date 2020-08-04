Arlene Gunn, 90, of Bethlehem, PA transitioned to be with the Lord on July 29th at New Eastwood Nursing Center-Easton, PA. Born in Point Phillips, PA on August 15, 1929 she was the daughter of the Late Charles and Annie (Fogel) Stahley.
Homegoing Services will take place on Saturday Aug.8th in her church Restoration Temple 41 S. Carlisle Street, Allentown at 12Noon. Viewing begins at 11AM. Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery-Hellertown. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home. To read more about her life and to share memories of Arlene please visit www.JBcares.com