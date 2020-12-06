Arlene J. Muschlitz, 96, Pinellas Park, Florida, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Lovine J. Muschlitz, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013. Born in Wind Gap, she was a daughter of the late Asa B. and Clarissa (Houck) Kocher. Arlene was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown as well as a member and lady of Aluta Lodge of the Rebekah No. 202 – I.O.O.F., Bushkill Township.



Survivors: She is survived by her children, Jeanne C. Miers of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Larry D. Muschlitz and his wife, Linda, of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Donald L. Muschlitz and his wife, Bernice, of Palmetto, Florida; four grandchildren, Eric Muschlitz and his wife, Sarah, of Gurnee, Illinois, Sherry Krial and her husband, John, of Nazareth, Amanda Stayton and her husband, Benjamin, of Gahanna, Ohio, and Brandon Muschlitz of Columbus, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lovine, she was predeceased by her three sisters, Louella Kocher, Marion Martynick, and Josephine Muschlitz.



Services: Graveside services will be held privately with the family in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. The GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, is in charge of the arrangements.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.



