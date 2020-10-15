1/1
Arlene L. Germano
Arlene L. Germano, 88 of Allentown, PA, passed away Friday, Oct 9, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 17th & Chew Sts., Allentown, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late John J. Wassilock and Evelyn Shankweiler. Arlene was married to Anthony C. Germano, Sr. for 46 yrs. before he predeceased her in 1997. She was a loving wife, mother, nana and dedicated homemaker. Holiday celebrations and Christmas were very important to her and she loved to cook and prepare special meals. Arlene loved tennis, bowling, bingo and old movies. She enjoyed working part time at Josh Early. Arlene will be remembered for her classic and elegant style.

Survivors: Children: Donna and (Vincent) Ambrulavage of Coopersburg, Anna Maria Germano of Allentown and Dana Germano of Allentown and Anthony C. Germano, Jr. of Blythewood, SC; Grandchildren: Lora and (William) Stubanas of Quarryville, PA, Michael Heacock of Boynton Beach, FL; Great grandchildren: Gavin and Adelyn Stubanas and brother: William and (Sally) Kneller of Emmaus, PA.

Services: Private. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 1825 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. www.WeirFuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
