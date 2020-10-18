1/
Arlene L. Walbert
1930 - 2020
Arlene L. Walbert, 89, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, formerly of Allentown, passed away on October 11, 2020. She was born December 11, 1930 in Allentown, daughter of the late Harold and Lena (Mohr) Freed.

With family & friends she enjoyed camping with the Midnight Oilers camp club. She collected and sold antiques. Arlene had devoted her life to her family. She is survived by: son, Scott Walbert and wife Diane; daughter, Wanda Blose and husband Donald, all of Allentown. Grandchildren, Wendy Hoppel and husband Matthew, Rebecca Hite and husband Eric, Adam Blose and wife Nicole, Arielle Walbert and partner Brandon Duda. Along with 6 great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick C. Walbert and brother Donald R. Freed

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey handled the cremation arrangements.

Send condolences via the online guest book at

www.hooverfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
