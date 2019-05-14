Arlene M. Sell, 97, of Allentown, passed away, Wednesday May 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick P. Sell. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Milton H. and Eva A. (Boger) Laudenslager. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. She graduated from Moravian College in 1957. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant and Executive Secretary for the Admissions Office at Muhlenberg College for 35 years. Arlene was a member of the Phoebe Home Auxiliary and volunteered at Muhlenberg Elementary School. She was a member of Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary and an active member of the Phoebe Terrace Bridge Club. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey and wife, Jane; grandchildren Adam and his wife Sarah, Todd and his wife Liz; great grandchildren, Nathan, Colin, Ryan and Timmy; brother in law Garry and wife Sue; sister in law Barbara and husband Olaf. She was predeceased by her infant sons, John and Gregory; brothers, Henry, Wilber, and Roy; sister, Dorothy R. Ward.Services will be held 1:00 pm Sunday May 19, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown Pa 18102. Calling will begin at 12:00 noon Sunday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary