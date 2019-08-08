|
|
Arlene Roberta (Farmer) George, 84, born June 3, 1935 of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was married to the late Luther E. George Sr.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Belinda A.(George) Lyons, of Long Island, NY and son, Richard H. George, and his wife, Joanie, of St. Augustine, Florida. Arlene was predeceased by her two sons, Luther E. George Jr. and Jeffrey J. George.
Arlene is survived by 5 grandsons, David George, Derek George and his wife, Chrissy, Luther E. George III and his wife, Jody, David Lyons, Jr. and Brandon Lyons.
Arlene is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Lakiesha Cruz, Janea George, Ashley Lyons and Raelyn George and a host of extended family and friends.
SERVICES: 11AM Saturday in St. James AME Zion Church 410 Union St. Allentown, PA. Viewing beings at 10AM. Interment will follow in St. Mark's Cemetery.
Ministry of Comfort & Care entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019