Services
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James AME Zion Church
410 Union St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James AME Zion Church
410 Union St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Arlene R. George


1935 - 2019
Arlene R. George Obituary
Arlene Roberta (Farmer) George, 84, born June 3, 1935 of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was married to the late Luther E. George Sr.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Belinda A.(George) Lyons, of Long Island, NY and son, Richard H. George, and his wife, Joanie, of St. Augustine, Florida. Arlene was predeceased by her two sons, Luther E. George Jr. and Jeffrey J. George.

Arlene is survived by 5 grandsons, David George, Derek George and his wife, Chrissy, Luther E. George III and his wife, Jody, David Lyons, Jr. and Brandon Lyons.

Arlene is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Lakiesha Cruz, Janea George, Ashley Lyons and Raelyn George and a host of extended family and friends.

SERVICES: 11AM Saturday in St. James AME Zion Church 410 Union St. Allentown, PA. Viewing beings at 10AM. Interment will follow in St. Mark's Cemetery.

Ministry of Comfort & Care entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
