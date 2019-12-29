Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
474 Vine Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
474 Vine Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Friedensville Cemetery
Resources
Arline M. Snyder

Arline M. Snyder Obituary
Arline M. Snyder, 93, of Center Valley, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in Valley Manor. Her husband of 70 years, Raymond E. Snyder, died May 19, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Lewis A. and Mary Jane (Kauffman) Strahlo. Arline was a housekeeper Holy Family Manor before retiring. A member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, she volunteered at Good Shepherd Home and the annual Church Bazaar.

Surviving are a son, Dennis and his wife Colette of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by a son Barry, a brother Raymond, and sisters Eleanor and Helen.

Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 474 Vine Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, followed by burial in Friedensville Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Home or Animals in Distress. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
